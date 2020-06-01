Sugar scandal: Govt’s rented spokespersons failed to reply PML-N’s 4 questions. says Marriyum

ISLAMBAD: PML-N Secretary lnformation Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the government's inability to answer four fundamental questions regarding the sugar scandal has shown the nation that the sugar thief mafia has been imposed on them.

In a video statement, Marriyum said the rented mouthpieces of the government stage a circus everyday where they wave around fake and forged documents to divert attention in order to save their criminal-in-chief Imran Khan. These rented spokespersons have so far failed to answer the four fundamental questions raised by the PML-N, reported local media on Sunday.

"Despite overwhelming and crystal clear evidence against him, why has Imran Khan not been nominated as the chief criminal in the sugar scandal? Why did Imran order the export of sugar amid a domestic shortage? Why did Imran decide to give subsidy despite a 40 percent devaluation of the Pakistani rupee? Why did Imran not take any action against the hike of sugar prices from Rs53 to Rs90 per kg? Why was Imran not summoned by the Sugar Scandal Inquiry Commission? Why is the inquiry commission not satisfied with the answers given by Usman Buzdar, Asad Umar and Abdul Razak Daud? These are the real questions to which the people of Pakistan demand an answer", Marriyum said.

The former information minister said the people of Pakistan are being robbed vociferously every single day with this artificially jacked up sugar prices. Every single day the government tries to tie the names of Shahbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Salman Shahbaz to mislead the nation from the real criminals, she lambasted.

The party's central spokesperson said the Sindh High Court had ruled to lower the CPR of Sugarcane but Shahbaz did not give a single rupee in subsidy nor did he lower the cost of sugarcane. This subsidy amounted to billions of rupees in Punjab which was to be paid in double, which Shahbaz refused, she said. Shahbaz stood by the poor farmers and saved billions for the nation. She reminded that Shahbaz stood by the farmers against mounting pressure but did not allow usurping of their rights.

Marriyum said the nation was once again told a lie that the Commission report was made public on Imran's orders. The truth, she said, is that the report had to be made public because of the law made by PML-N on 31st March, 2017. This law had been passed under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif that it would be mandatory to make public all reports by such commissions within 30 days.