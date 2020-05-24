Rehman Malik demands probe into Karachi plane crash

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate’s Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik took a notice of the plane crash in Karachi and directed to secretary Interior to constitute the high level commission to probe it.

In a notice, Rehman Malik has desired that a high level investigation commission may be constituted headed by chairman PIA, with FIA, CAA, PALPA and AAIB as members of the commission, to thoroughly probe into the tragic plane crash of PIA Flight No PK-8303, killing 97 people including the crew members on 22nd May, 2020, near Karachi International Airport.

The high level investigation commission to look into the following points while carrying out the inquiry into the plane crash:-

1. Detailed record of the maintenance of the crashed aircraft. When was it properly checked by the technical department?

2. It is reported that error was being shown on the cockpit of the plane. Who was the authorised officer to sign the clearance certificate of the said plane? Was the clearance certificate also signed by the Captain?

3. This plane remained under dry lease to China and what was its condition when this plane was received back from China?

4. Capitan Sajjad Gul made three Mayday calls requesting the ground staff that there is an error in the plane but his three emergency calls for emergency response could not convince the ground staff to response on his first call. Who was the staff member on the ground who declared the said emergency call as light one?

5. One could visibly see that the plane that both engines of the plane were on fire. While the plane successfully reaches Karachi, the shutting of both engines of the plane was reported by the pilot. If the engines were shut how the engines got fire?

6. If the captain had shown the apprehension that both engines were shut and landing gear was stuck then why he was not allowed immediately on his first call with belly landing if the belly-landing facility available at Karachi Airport?

7. The statements of the two survivors of the plane along with the eye witnesses must be made part of the inquiry and made public.

8. FIA Lahore to examine if the Engineering Branch of PIA at Lahore is being maintained as per the given international standards and how many times the small components of aircrafts have been made/repaired from local companies /workshops?

The Committee chairman is of the view that it is felt that our maintenance system of aircrafts is deteriorating day by day and becoming horribly irresponsible which is visibly noted over the past few tragic incidents. He proposed that all aircrafts of PIA should be retested, overhauled and he maintenance must be done by PIA and the certificates with responsibility should be given before bringing the aircrafts on the runway to avoid such incidents in future, following internationally acknowledged air safety rules to make Pakistani airspace safest for flying.

Rehman Malik has proposed the following recommendations:-

1. It looks that the captain had done his best in the given situation but ground system could not provide support to him to safely land with belly-landing at first call.

2. Captain Sajjad Gul despite the engines were under fire and seeing the death in front of him kept cool and tried to avoid panic in the plane which is highly appreciated.

3. Rehman Malik has recommended that the salary of Captain Sajjad Gul should not be stopped and his family should be given all the benefits of his salary and other perks.

4. The committee chairman has recommended Captain Sajjad Gul may be awarded with Sitara-i-Shujaat with a compensation reward of Rs30 lac for his courage and professionalism.

5. Other crew members should also be given benefits of their salaries to their families with a compensation amount of Rs20 lac rupees.