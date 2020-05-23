Police book woman for challenging state writ at police check-post

MANSEHRA: A woman who had attempted to hit a sub-inspector and other policemen with her car after they stopped her at a checkpost at Hazara Expressway has been booked under various sections of the law by the police on Friday.

However, the First Information Report (FIR) didn’t name the lady, who claimed to be the wife of an Army colonel as she tried to force the cops to give her passage even though other motorists too had been stopped.

“Anybody, who challenges the writ of the state would be brought to justice irrespective of how influential he or she might be,” Qazi Jamilur Rahman, the deputy inspector general of police, Hazara Range, told reporters.

He added that the woman had hurled threats against the policemen and interfered in official duty. She was booked under relevant sections of laws, he added. The FIR that was registered by Assistant Sub-Inspector Aurangzeb Khan didn’t name the influential woman stated to be a resident of Baffa town in Mansehra district.

The city police lodged the FIR two days after the incident which was widely shared on the social media. The woman used derogatory language against the complainant and other police personnel when they didn’t allow her to proceed ahead at the Barari checkpost outside a tunnel that was yet to be made operational.

The woman is seen threatening the cops that she will crush them under her car if they tried to stop her. Eventually, she drove away. The woman who was on her way back to Shinkiari from Abbottabad via the Hazara Expressway that was yet to be made operational was intercepted by the police outside a tunnel in Barari area.

A policeman is said to have filmed the video of the incident. It went viral quickly. The Army chief also reportedly took notice of the incident.