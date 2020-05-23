Alvi, Imran, Bajwa, ‘shocked’, and grieved over crash

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, as well as members of opposition Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed their shock and sorrow over the crash.

Alvi expressed grief over the loss of lives and sympathised with the families who lost their dear ones in the tragic incident, a President House press release said. He prayed for peace of the departed souls and early recovery of those injured.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “Shocked and saddened by the PIA crash. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. The Prime Minister said he was in touch with PIA’s chief executive Arshad Malik and also with the rescue and relief teams on ground. He expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in the air crash. “Prayers and condolences go to families of deceased,” he added.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa offered his condolences and shared the grief of the bereaved families in this difficult time. Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar while quoting Gen Bajwa in a tweet, said the Army chief directed the provision of full assistance to civil administration in rescue and relief effort.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said PAF stands by PIA at this difficult time and extends all out support in the rescue operation.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and other judges of the Supreme Court also extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved families.

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the tragic incident had grieved the entire nation.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif said: “Heartbroken at the loss of precious human lives in a PIA aircraft crash. May Allah Almighty rest the departed souls in peace & give Sabr to the bereaved families. May those injured recover soon including a very dear colleague of mine. Ameen!”

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman prayed to God to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable losses.

India’s top leadership also extend condolences. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing speedy recovery to those injured.”

Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said: “I’m sorry to hear about the air crash in Pakistan in which many lives have been lost. News of survivors is a ray of hope & I pray that there are many miraculous stories of survival tonight. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have perished.”