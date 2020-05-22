‘Imran failed to give national policy on corona pandemic’

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khwaja Muhammad Khan Hoti has said Prime Minister Imran Khan failed to give a national policy on coronavirus pandemic and is responsible for the spread of the virus in the country.

Talking to The News here on Thursday, he said the prime minister delivered speeches only instead of taking practical steps to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and made the lives of the poor miserable through lockdowns.

He held the prime minister responsible for the sugar and flour scandals and said his handpicked ministers were also involved in first increasing prices of medicines and later importing these from India to make profit.

The lack of facilities and medicines in hospitals created numerous problems for the patients and doctors, he said. He asked National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe as to why people were made to suffer and why personal friends and relatives were included in the cabinet instead of running affairs of the government through elected representatives.

Since the coronavirus and subsequent lockdown have affected every section of society, he demanded tax-free budget and 100 percent increase in salaries of government servants and pensions.

He demanded writing off electricity and gas bills for five months and special relief for small traders. He said that instead of spending money on an army of ministers, advisors and special assistants, the government should give relief to the commoners.

He alleged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has ruined the entire health system on the recommendation of an American national Nausherwan Burki, who disappeared from the scene after coronavirus hit the country. He demanded accountability of Burki and said the PTI government has given a wrong message by appointing Tiger Force for the relief work.

Khwaja Hoti claimed that the government’s foreign policy has failed as it was now friendless. He said the world and Muslim Ummah should take notice of the ongoing Indian atrocities on Kashmiri Muslims and Pakistan should vigorously fight their cause.

He said the exploitation of Pakhtuns in the name of terrorism should be stopped now. He said the Pakhtuns should concentrate on their own issues and collectively fight their case because the Pakhtun leadership has become marginalized.

Khwaja Hoti demanded formation of national government, economic emergency and fresh elections before people come out against the rulers.

He claimed Imran Khan was involved in corruption and was intentionally delaying the Akbar S Baber foreign funding case. He appealed to chief justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of the case so that the nation could know the reality of foreign funding case.