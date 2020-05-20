Two injured for resisting mugging bids

Two people were injured in mugging incidents in Karachi on Tuesday. According to the Surjani Town police, 25-year-old Amir, son of Manzur, was injured for resisting a mugging bid in Sector 7/C of Surjani Town.

The injured was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. The police said the incident took place when one of the two muggers riding a motorcycle opened fire at him when he resisted their mugging bid.

The suspects escaped after shooting at him and a case had been registered against the unknown muggers, the police said.

Separately, 40-year-old Hussain, son of Sher Bahadur, was injured near the Wireless Gate, said the Bin Qasim police.

The police and rescuers attended the crime scene and moved the victim to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment. The police said the incident took place when the victim resisted a mugging bid.