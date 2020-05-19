CIA Iqbal Town police nab boy killer

LAHORE: CIA Iqbal Town police arrested culprit Abdur Rehman involved in the killing of a 10-year-old boy after sexually assaulting him. Ghulam Mustafa, the only brother of two sisters, went to market to buy eatables Sunday and went missing. Later, his body was found in an under construction plaza. The accused person had lured the victim to the site, where he sodomised and strangled him. He tried to burn the body to destroy evidence. He is a serial child rapist who has raped two other children of the same locality as well.\