PPP for true representation in NFC Award

PESHAWAR: Demanding true representation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National Finance Commission (NFC), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial head Humayun Khan on Monday rejected the formation of the 10th such commission and said his party would not allow the federal government to deprive the province of its due share in the resources.

Talking to reporters here, he said that a person hailing from Punjab had been inducted in the commission to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National Finance Commission.

He asked how and why a person from Punjab was nominated in the commission to represent KP. “This person won’t be aware of KP’s issues and aspirations.

This would deprive the province of its due share in the NFC award,” he claimed.

Humayun Khan, a former provincial finance minister, expressed anguish over the inclusion of irrelevant people in the commission and termed it a compromise on the rights of the province.

He said the inclusion of the adviser to the finance minister and the secretary finance in the commission was also unconstitutional.

Expressing apprehensions over the formation of the NFC, he said that his party would not allow anyone to succeed in their nefarious designs. He feared that KP could be deprived of its due share in the distribution of the resources among the provinces.

He asked the federal government to increase the share of the province in the NFC award.

He said the PPP would never accept any compromise on provincial rights in the NFC.

Humayun Khan said that such decisions would further increase the existing unrest among the smaller provinces.

He maintained that efforts were being made to reduce share of the provinces in the NFC award. He said the government should ensure the judicious distribution of resources among the federating units.