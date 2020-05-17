PPP leader says SC notice a charge sheet against govt

PESHAWAR: Former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Dr Faiza Rashid has said that the Supreme Court’s notice to the federal government and recent resignations of two senior doctors in Lady Ready Hospital in Peshawar for lack of required facilities has exposed the seriousness of both the federal and provincial governments to fight Covid-19.Talking to reporters here on Saturday, she termed the Supreme Court notice a charge sheet, saying that instead of fighting against coronavirus, the federal government was fighting against the provincial governments. Dr Faiza Rashid said that since the country was passing through an emergency situation, the federal ministers should create harmony and consensus in the provinces. She said that like those of facemasks, “the ministers should lock their tongues.”She said the government should play its role in the frontline like those of welfare organizations distributing rations among the unprivileged. She criticised the federal government for having no strategy against Covid-19. The government, she said, should spend billions of rupees fund to contain coronavirus instead of distributing it among its own members.