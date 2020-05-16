close
Sat May 16, 2020
AFP
May 16, 2020

Corona crisis: Brazil health minister quits

World

AFP
May 16, 2020

Brasilia: Brazilian Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned Friday over what a ministry official said was “incompatibility” with President Jair Bolsonaro´s approach to fighting the country´s spiralling coronavirus crisis. Teich, a 62-year-old oncologist, served in the far-right president´s cabinet for less than a month. His predecessor, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, resigned on April 16, also after clashing with Bolsonaro, a vocal critic of the stay-at-home measures Mandetta recommended to contain the virus. Teich and Bolsonaro reportedly disagreed over using chloroquine to treat the new coronavirus.

