Corona crisis: Brazil health minister quits

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Brasilia: Brazilian Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned Friday over what a ministry official said was “incompatibility” with President Jair Bolsonaro´s approach to fighting the country´s spiralling coronavirus crisis. Teich, a 62-year-old oncologist, served in the far-right president´s cabinet for less than a month. His predecessor, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, resigned on April 16, also after clashing with Bolsonaro, a vocal critic of the stay-at-home measures Mandetta recommended to contain the virus. Teich and Bolsonaro reportedly disagreed over using chloroquine to treat the new coronavirus.