Corona crisis: Brazil health minister quits

Brasilia: Brazilian Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned Friday over what a ministry official said was “incompatibility” with President Jair Bolsonaro´s approach to fighting the country´s spiralling coronavirus crisis. Teich, a 62-year-old oncologist, served in the far-right president´s cabinet for less than a month. His predecessor, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, resigned on April 16, also after clashing with Bolsonaro, a vocal critic of the stay-at-home measures Mandetta recommended to contain the virus. Teich and Bolsonaro reportedly disagreed over using chloroquine to treat the new coronavirus.