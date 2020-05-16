FIFA extends PFF NC mandate

LAHORE: FIFA has extended the mandate of Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) Normalisation Committee till December 31, 2020. The announcement was made in a letter by FIFA to the sport’s governing body in the country.

“The Bureau took note of the PFF Normalisation Committee’s significant progress in several aspects and that the PFF now has a functional administration supporting football activities,” the letter read. The letter mentioned that the body’s progress was affected by the coronavirus and it was difficult to expect elections till the end of the earlier mandate i.e. 15 June 2020. The committee’s chairman Humza Khan said that he greatly appreciates FIFA’s gesture of taking their request into consideration and extending the mandate. FIFA had constituted a five-member normalisation committee for the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) last year. The committee was given the task of carrying out several responsibilities such as running the affairs of the federation on a daily basis and ensuring the proper registration and scrutiny of the clubs.