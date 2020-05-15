CM Usman Buzdar lays foundation stone of cardiology institute, other projects in DG Khan

LAHORE:CHIEF Minister Usman Buzdar laid foundation of various development projects and inaugurated several others here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology in DG Khan, the CM said this 200 bed project will be completed with a total cost of Rs4.28 billion, adding Rs3 billion will be spent in the first phase for the construction of eight medical departments and other paraphernalia over an area of 44-kanal in two years. However the 100 bed hospital will be made functional in the first phase, he added.

This modern medical facility which will benefit patients of all the four provinces would have been made years before as it will also help to lessen the burden of Lahore and Multan hospitals. It is the gift of the PTI for the southern Punjab and public welfare projects will be completed on priority along with the provision of other necessary facilities, he assured.

Establishment of cardiology institute in DG Khan was a dream of my father Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan which is being materialised today, the CM stated. I am the voice of all the people living in backward areas including DG Khan and their development projects are being completed in my supervision, he added said.

Speaking on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of modern intercity bus terminal project, the CM added that it will benefit the passengers of different cities besides resolving the 15 years old traffic gridlock issue. The latest building will be constructed having all the necessary facilities including security and fire alarm system bus sheds signboards and sound system, he said.

While speaking at the ceremony of laying the foundation stone of beautification and expansion of 1.5 KM long Sangam Old Daat Bridge, the CM said that expansion of this area will facilitate lakhs of citizens, besides resolving the 10 years old traffic congestion problem in DG Khan. This project will be completed in one year to ease the traffic movement of Balochistan and Sindh provinces. Later, the CM unveiled the plaques of different projects for DG Khan at Commissioner’s office.

He inaugurated the project of three spur structure. This project will save the different localities including Chak Raman Gajjani Kotwala and Mauza Bait Alam from the devastations of flood besides saving animals and crops.

After the 2010 flood the adjacent localities at the right side of the Sindh River were facing looming floodwater threat. The spur structure will also decrease the breach of adjoining canals. An inverted hockey type embankment will be constructed along with Gajjani Escape and J Head type spur will be constructed along with Bait Alam and Kotwala roads.

The CM also inaugurated the 100 bed social security hospital project along with BSL III lab project in DG Khan Teaching Hospital which will be equipped with most modern medical apparatus to conduct coronavirus tests.

He presented a cheque worth 26.70 crore to Mepco CEO for the provision of electricity in Tuman Buzdar, Tuman Qaiserani, Tuman Khosa, Tuman Leghari and other localities. He said this will usher in an era of development as the houses of tribesmen will be electrified for the first time to change their lifestyle. He also laid the foundation stone of rehabilitation projects of Jinnah Family Park and Kashmir Park besides inaugurating almonry project for DG Khan.

Minister of State Zartaj Gul, Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Adviser Hanif Pitafi, MPs, former assembly member Meena Leghari, ACS (U) Tahir Khursheed, secretary specialized healthcare, commissioner and RPO DG Khan, CEO IDAP and others were present.