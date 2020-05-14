Rs442bn contract awarded for Bhasha Dam construction

MIRPUR (AJK): Following the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan for immediately starting the construction work of Diamer-Bhasha Dam, the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) on Wednesday awarded a contract worth Rs442 billion for civil and electro-mechanical works to a joint venture namely Power China-FWO (Frontier Works Organisation).

The contract envisages construction of diversion system, main dam, access bridge and 21 MW Tangir hydropower project, the Wapda said in a news release. Diamer-Bhasha Dam Chief Executive Officer Amir Bashir Chaudhry and authorised representative Yang Jiandu signed the agreement on behalf of Wapda and the joint venture, respectively.

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, Water Resources Secretary Muhammad Ashraf, Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain, Pakistan Army Engineer-in-Chief Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz and FWO Director General Maj Gen Kamal Azfar were also present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Water Resources Minister Faisal Vawda congratulated the Wapda and the Power China-FWO joint venture, saying the construction of the dam will start in a few weeks.

He said Diamer-Bhasha Dam was a phenomenal project to ensure water, food and energy security in the country. Dilating upon the developments of water sector by the incumbent government, the minister said after Mohmand Dam, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in May last year, Diamer-Bhasha was the second mega multi-purpose dam project in just one year, which was unprecedented in the country’s history.

Speaking on the occasion, Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain said Diamer-Bhasha Dam will go a long way for economic development and social development of the country. He reiterated that the Wapda was committed to completing this mega project in accordance with the timelines to cope with the increasing water and electricity requirement in the country.

According to him, Diamer-Bhasha Dam project, with a total financial outlay of about Rs1,406.5 billion, will be completed in 2028. The total financial outlay includes land acquisition and resettlement, confidence building measures for social uplift of the locals, construction of the dam and power houses.

The project has a gross storage capacity of 8.1 million acre feet (MAF) and power generation capacity of 4,500 megawatt (MW), with annual generation of 18.1 billion units per annum.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Wapda has already awarded contract for consultancy services of Diamer-Bhasha Dam to Diamer-Bhasha Consultants Group (DBCG) worth Rs27.182 billion.

The consultancy agreement includes construction design, construction supervision and contract administration of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project.

The joint venture DBCG comprises 12 top-ranked national and foreign consulting firms namely NESPAK (Pakistan), Associate Consulting Engineers (Pakistan), Mott MacDonald (Pakistan), Poyry (Switzerland), Montgomery Watson and Harza (MWH) International-Stantec (USA), Dolsar Engineering (Turkey), Mott McDonald International (England), China Water Resources Beifang Investigation, Design and Research Company (China), Mirza Associates Engineering Services (Pakistan), Al-Kasib Group of Engineering Services (Pakistan), Development Management Consultant (Pakistan) and MWH Pakistan with NESPAK as the lead firm.