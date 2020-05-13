close
May 13, 2020
Our crime correspondent
May 13, 2020

Husband stabs himself to death after killing wife

Our crime correspondent
May 13, 2020

RAWALPINDI: A couple was Tuesday found dead in their house on Kurri Road in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station.

According to police, Asmeen Bibi was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband Naimatullah and later on, he killed himself. SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal, ASP New Town, and SHO Sadiqabad Police station reached the crime scene immediately with a contingent of police.

During preliminary investigation, police officials claimed that the killing seemed to be the result of a domestic dispute. As per police spokesperson, Naimatullah, 40, was a labourer and had been jobless.

