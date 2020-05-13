Govt out to harass opposition leaders: Akram Durrani

BANNU: Opposition Leader in the Provincial Assembly Muhammad Akram Khan Durrani on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was applying various tactics to harass and intimidate the leaders of the opposition political parties.

“The allegations against us hold no water and we are sure that we will get through these testing times as our hands are clean,” Akram Durrani, who was also ex-chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, told reporters after appearing in the court here.

Flanked by Member National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani, former member provincial assembly Azam Khan Durrani, elders, including Malik Yousaf Khan, Malik Ihsan Khan, Malik Ikramullah Khan and others, Durrani said that they believed in two democracy and fair game while serving the masses.

He said that they wanted not to create hurdles for the government to bring the country back on the track to development and prosperity but the incompetent rulers had failed on all fronts.

Durrani, who is also leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, said that the country was passing through a critical juncture of its history due to the flawed policies of the rulers. He alleged that the rulers believed in political revenge for which they were applying mean tactics.