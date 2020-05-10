close
Sun May 10, 2020
NR
News Report
May 10, 2020

YouTube to provide $5m to Pakistan as Covid-19 aid

Top Story

NR
News Report
May 10, 2020

ISLAMABAD: YouTube said it would provide $5 million to Pakistan to help the country tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan has recorded just over 640 deaths but experts have voiced fears that the country of 215 million people could see a rapid and devastating increase due to its shortage of medical infrastructure and crowded cities.

Meanwhile, the country is starting to ease the imposed lockdown restrictions given the impact it has had on the economy.

In her letter to PM Imran Khan, YouTube Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki lauded the premier's timely measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus and cope with the pandemic that has infected nearly 29,000 in the country.

Wojcicki, stressing the need for collective efforts to cope with the pandemic, said that the social media platform would help Pakistan in its fight against COVID-19.

The chief executive extended her continuous support to the country in containing the spread of the infection.

PM Imran and Wojcicki met earlier this year at the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss the use of digital platforms to enhance Pakistan's image in promoting tourism and attracting investments.

