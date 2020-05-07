Israel hits Hamas positions

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Israeli army attacked military positions of the Islamist Hamas movement early on Wednesday after militants in the Palestinian enclave fired a rocket at the Jewish state, the army said.

"A rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory," the army said in a statement. "In response, an (army) tank targeted three Hamas military posts in the northern Gaza Strip."

A security source in Gaza confirmed three positions had been damaged, but reported no casualties. The Gaza rocket hit an open field near the border, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage, a military spokeswoman said.

Wednesday’s rocket was the first since March 27, and came as Israel was lifting restrictions imposed during the coronavirus outbreak.

It also followed strikes on Iranian-backed militias and their allies in Syria that killed 14 fighters and are presumed to have been carried out by Israel.