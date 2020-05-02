Implementation of SOPs for mosques, imambargahs

MULTAN: The district administration Friday decided to ensure implementation on preventive measures to avert from Covid-19 during prayers and tarawih at mosques and imambargahs. The meeting of monitoring committee and district peace committee led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamer Khattak was held at circuit house. Speaking on this occasion, the DC said Covid-19 is a serious issue and whole world is facing this pandemic. He said the government has directed strict implementation on precautionary measures to combat the spread of the virus. He urged the peace committee members to play their role for implementation on SOPs during prayer and taraweeh. The district administration wished that mosque committees should ensure implementation on preventive measures. The DC urged philanthropists to cooperate for provision of masks and sanitizers into the mosques in their respective areas. He directed officials to include secretaries union councils and patwaris in monitoring committees. ADCG Qamar-u-Zaman Qaisrani, SP Rab Nawaz, ACs Abida Fareed, Mubin Ahsan, Ghulam Sarwar and others were also present.