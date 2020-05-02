Abe leaning towards extending state of emergency, to decide on May 4

TOKYO: Japanese Prime |(Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he was leaning towards extending the country’s state of emergency for about a month as experts said coronavirus restrictions should remain in place until the number of cases falls further.

The emergency is now due to expire on May 6 but Abe said the situation remains tough and further cooperation is needed from Japanese citizens, although he would make a final decision on May 4 after consultations with experts.

“Thanks to the efforts of our citizens, we have managed to avoid an explosion of cases as has been seen overseas,” Abe told reporters on Friday evening. “But the medical situation remains tough and we must call for forther cooperation from our nation.”

He added that he was inclined towards extending the state of emergency for roughly a month and would hold a news conference to explain his decision.On Thursday, Abe warned citizens to prepare for a “drawn-out battle” against the new coronavirus and political sources told media the government was planning to lengthen the emergency for about a month.

Abe said he would base his final decision on the recommendation of a panel of experts, which said earlier on Friday that while the number of cases appeared to be on the decline, the situation was not as good as they would like.

“For a while, we are going to need to keep these policies going,” panel member Shigeru Omi told a news conference, adding that there were regional variations in outbreaks and the medical system in some areas was struggling to cope. Economics Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said experts had also said some regions needed to keep strict restrictions in place while others could start to ease them. Abe said he would consider this matter in making his final decision.