SOPs being violated by people in Hafizabad

HAFIZABAD: The people, including shopkeepers and vendors, are not following the SOPs issued by the government here.

Grocery stores, fruit and vegetable stalls and other shops are crowded with the people in the city. Sasta Bazaar/Model Bazaar on Alipur Road where the management is offering vegetables, fruits, poultry, beef and mutton at less than Rs 10 against the prevalent market prices is also overcrowded. No social distancing is being maintained and most of the men and women are seen shopping without wearing face masks or gloves. The shopkeepers are also violating the SOPs issued by the government.

Meanwhile, a large number of rickshaws and motorcycles are plying on main roads. The citizens have demanded the traffic police ensure implementation of SOPs in rickshaws and if the police are unable to ensure SOPs then the operation of rickshaws should be stopped to eliminate the chances of spread of coronavirus.

CALL TO REOPEN SHOPS: Different traders associations and Markazi Anjuman Tajir Ittehad have demanded the government take pity on them and allow them to open their shops with certain conditions in order to enable them to make their livelihood. Talking to newsmen here, they said that they had been facing financial problems as their shops had been closed for the last one month due to the lockdown.