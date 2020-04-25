Video of sign languages for PWDs released

Islamabad Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) on Friday launched a video with sign languages for differently-able citizens to create public awareness on coronavirus. The Ministry has developed this video in sign language to create awareness amongst persons with disabilities especially those with hearing impairments.

Available on official accounts of Ministry of Human Rights on Twitter and Facebook Page, the video describes the precautions that are necessary to follow to stay safe from the pandemic. The video also briefs the hearing impaired persons about the symptoms and advices them to inform their care givers in case they have fever, cough and problems in breathing. The objective is to make COVID19 information and guidelines accessible to every segment of the society.