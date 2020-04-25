Proforma issued for mosques in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued the pro forma comprising surety bonds for prayer leaders and management of mosques.

The provincial government has issued the proforma based on the 20 point for offering of prayers during the holy month of Ramazan. The respective police station will hand over the pro forma to the area mosques.

According to the the 20 points pro forma, 6 feet distance is mandatory between two worshipers while offering prayers in the mosques while it has been instructed to remove carpets rolled in the mosques and the prayers be offered on clean floors.

Convergence of people before and after prayers at a single place is prohibited while children and people above 50 are not allowed to enter mosques. The pro forma instructed management will draw marks on the floors of the mosques so that people could ensure social distancing during the prayers.