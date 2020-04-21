PRCS partners with Nestle Pakistan against COVID-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has entered into a partnership with Nestle Pakistan for promotion of hygiene among the vulnerable communities in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wake of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.
Under the partnership, the Nestle Pakistan has donated RS 5 Million to the PRCS for installation of hand hygiene stations at the public places, quarantines, and health facilities in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says a press release.
The purpose of the hand hygiene stations in the two provinces is to improve the hand washing practices widely to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
Secretary General PRCS Khalid Bin Majeed while sharing his views said, “Nestle Pakistan's support to Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for its anti-corona initiatives worth its weight in gold.