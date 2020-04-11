Insurance cover for health workers demanded

Islamabad: Convener, FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Insurance Dr. Murtaza Mughal on Friday said health workers are serving the nation with unparalleled zeal and devotion which has improved their respect and image in the society.

The doctors and health staff have become symbol of selfless dedication to the nation and humanity and they deserve all the praise, he said.

Dr. Murtaza Mughal said that the government should acknowledge the services of this self-sacrificing group by providing them with free life and health insurance cover.

He said that actors are not our heroes but doctors, nurses, armed forces, police, and those volunteers who are putting their life at stake to serve humanity.

We are in debt to them therefore they should be provided with all the protective equipment, moral support, and all the tools to work effectively.

He said that the Insurance Association of Pakistan should also forward recommendations to the government while directing its members to introduce good and economical products without considering the profits.

The claim processing time should be reduced, policyholders should be facilitated with relaxations and extensions in payments while masses should be supported, he said, adding that insurance companies and business entities should utilise their corporate social responsibility funds to serve masses amid the outbreak.

He said that the current situation has upset everyone, therefore the pension of retired employees who have spent their lives to serve the country should be increased.