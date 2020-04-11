Lockdown may soften for industry

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo on Friday said the Sindh government might allow certain export and textile industries to start working under standard operating procedures (SOPs) so they could meet export orders.

The decision would be taken in view of the difficulties of the industrialists, the minister for industries and commerce and cooperative department and anti-corruption said while talking to a group of journalists.

He said the Sindh government had not imposed the lockdown happily, and they understood the problems that people were facing because of the situation. The lockdown could not be lifted or erased at once. “It will be done in phases,” he explained.

Dharejo said that lockdown was to be imposed earlier, but the indifferent attitude of the federal government caused an unusual delay, which increased the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

“Unfortunately, in his speeches Prime Minister Imran Khan opposed implementation of lockdown and his attitude created a lot of problems not only for Sindh government, but it also developed a lethargic attitude among people towards the lockdown.”

He requested the people to keep social distance as social distancing was the only solution to protect from coronavirus. “Distribution of money through Ehsaas Program may cause spread of coronavirus as hundreds of women and children are gathered in small places without following the policy of social distancing,” he concluded.