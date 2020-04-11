Tough choices

Pakistan is stuck in a dilemma: if there is a continuation of the lockdown after April 14, or if this lockdown is tightened as the Sindh chief minister has suggested it must be, more people will lose jobs, severe food insecurity and there may even be a situation where desperate people take to the streets. On the other hand, if such a lockdown is not imposed, as Chinese experts who met with the Punjab chief minister recently have warned, there will be no stopping the coronavirus, with 4,600 cases and 66 cases already confirmed in Pakistan. The proportion of deaths is not as high as in other countries. But we have been told we should not take solace in this. The rate of testing has been very low with only several hundred tests carried out daily. As far as doctors and medical experts dealing with Covid-19 are concerned: the lockdown must be strict and continue to contain the virus. We must break the chain before the virus gets out of hand and we experience an Italy-like situation.

The Sindh government has so far taken the lead on Covid-19, becoming the first to enforce a lockdown and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has pointed out that cases have now begun to appear in katchi abadis. He believes that a situation where hospitals are overwhelmed and deaths soar would present a situation that is even harder to manage than hunger. The view of the federal government is somewhat different and Prime Minister Imran Khan has already indicated the construction industry will resume work after April 14, and there are signs there may be relaxation in lockdown restrictions. Already, we are seeing a situation where social isolation is being poorly observed, and according to a survey conducted by an international organization, there are still widespread misconceptions about the virus, what can cure it and how it can be transferred from one individual to the next.

Continuing a lockdown is a very difficult decision for countries such as Pakistan. It is difficult because we need to take into account millions of people who don’t know where their next meal will come from. But it is necessary so that we don’t end up with millions of infected people who may not get medical treatment from an already patchy health sector. However, we must be clear what exactly a lockdown is meant to achieve. A lockdown is supposed to ‘flatten the curve’ and prep for the coming flood of cases. It is a futile exercise without mass tracing and testing. Then we have the very real face of the lockdown: the working poor. While it is good that many philanthropists and charity organizations have come forward to help the needy in the country, in the long run it is the state that is ultimately responsible for providing succour to the people, and that too with a lot of care and precautions. There have been disturbing scenes of chaos and mayhem across the country with hundreds of people gathered to collect cash or commodities being distributed. This a sure way of cancelling all the good intentions of a lockdown. A public gathering, be it to receive help or to offer prayers, is highly detrimental to all efforts of a lockdown. The fact is that we are in a nightmare situation. A median has to be found somewhere and perhaps most significant of all people need to be given accurate information alongside better protection in terms of food delivery so that they are in a position to understand the crisis, which could last until a vaccine is found.