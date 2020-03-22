close
Tue Mar 24, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 22, 2020

SC takes measures amid coronavirus threat

National

Our Correspondent
March 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD: To minimise spread of coronavirus, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken some preventive measures.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, the staff members above the age of 50 have been advised to work from home.

Only the essential staff will attend office. Similarly all the female staff have been advised to stay at home. It further stated that only essential cases will be heard at principal seat Islamabad by three benches.

