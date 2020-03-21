‘Telemedicine helpline centre to be set up in Punjab medical institutions’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has announced establishment of corona telemedicine helpline centre in all public and private medical universities and colleges in the province. He said that corona telemedicine helpline centre was being established in Muzaffarabad as matter has also been discussed with AJK President Masood Ahmed Khan.

No politics should be done at this difficult time in Pakistan as it can be done rest of life. It is time to get united against corona, said the Punjab governor while talking to the media after inaugurating the Pakistan’s second telemedicine helpline centre at Services Hospital Lahore on Friday as well as addressing the meetings of vice-chancellors and representatives of various medical universities and colleges of Punjab.

On the occasion, Punjab Governor’s Principal Secretary Dr Rashid Mansoor, University of Health Sciences (UHS) VC Dr Javed Akram, King Edward Medical University (KEMU) VC Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Fetima Jinnah Medical University VC Prof Dr Amir Zaman, Faisalabad Medical University VC Dr Zaffar Ali, Nashtar Medical University Multan VC Dr Mustafa Kamal and others were also present.

The Punjab governor said that all political and religious parties and ulema must play their role in the awareness campaign against corona. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that 9,450 people who were doubtful of being affected by coronavirus contacted Pakistan’s first corona telemedicine helpline centre at University of Health Sciences Lahore during last 24 hours and got their online check-up by the doctors.

While out of them, only 10 persons were advised to get corona tests, and the rest were found with no corona symptoms. He said, “If all these people had rushed to hospitals along with their family members, they will be more vulnerable to danger of corona spread that is why people are time and again advised to avoid crowded places and stay home and follow safety measures as we jointly have to defeat corona.”

Punjab Governor said that there was one medical university and nine medical colleges in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).” He said, “I have talked to AJK President Masood Ahmed Khan and we are setting up corona telemedicine helpline centre there.” Steps are also being taken for setting up corona telemedicine helpline centres in all medical universities and colleges of Punjab.

Earlier in a meeting held at Governor’s House, UHS Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Akram gave a briefing to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and other participants. He said that more than 9,000 peopled contacted corona telemedicine centre through telephone calls, and around 200 doctors are available for people’s guidance at the telemedicine helpline centre round the clock. More doctors are contacting to serve at the telemedicine centre.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, “We are extending the scope of corona telemedicine helpline all over Punjab so as to provide instant advisory and awareness regarding corona hazards.”