Wed Mar 18, 2020
AFP
March 18, 2020

USA Swimming cancels Pro Swim Series Mission Viejo meeting

Sports

LOS ANGELES, California: The Pro Swim Series meeting set for April 16-19 in Mission Viejo, California, was cancelled Monday as USA Swimming extended its moratorium on events because of coronavirus concerns.

The federation sent a letter to members on Monday advising them of the cancelation, and postponement of the Open Water National Championships scheduled for Fort Myers, Florida, April 4-6.

“Throughout the entire country there is a very real and intense effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” the emailed memo said. “As responsible leaders, we need to continue to take appropriate steps and ensure that every decision we make is one with a focus on the health and safety of our athletes, members, staff and volunteers.” The Mission Viejo meeting was the penultimate stop in the elite Pro Swim Series.

