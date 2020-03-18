USA Swimming cancels Pro Swim Series Mission Viejo meeting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES, California: The Pro Swim Series meeting set for April 16-19 in Mission Viejo, California, was cancelled Monday as USA Swimming extended its moratorium on events because of coronavirus concerns.
The federation sent a letter to members on Monday advising them of the cancelation, and postponement of the Open Water National Championships scheduled for Fort Myers, Florida, April 4-6.
“Throughout the entire country there is a very real and intense effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” the emailed memo said. “As responsible leaders, we need to continue to take appropriate steps and ensure that every decision we make is one with a focus on the health and safety of our athletes, members, staff and volunteers.” The Mission Viejo meeting was the penultimate stop in the elite Pro Swim Series.
