Tue Mar 17, 2020
March 17, 2020

Attack on police van: 2 cops injured, 2 prisoners flee

March 17, 2020

THATTA: Two policemen were injured while two under-trial prisoners (UTP) fled when some armed men attacked a police van here on Monday.

As per details, a police van was taking prisoners from Sujawal to Thatta Sessions Court when it was attacked near old Syedpur area. As a result, two cops--Muhammad Azeem Bughio and Usman Heejab--were injured while two hardened under-trial prisoners--Ramzan alias Ramoo Mallah and Ghulam Hussain Shah--fled. The fleeing prisoners also took rifles of policemen with them. A team of local police, led by SSP Sujawal Suhai Aziz rushed to the site on incident and began probe.

