Students seek facilities, scholarships

BARA: The Khyber Students Union on Monday asked the government to provide facilities, including annual financial scholarships, to all the educational institutions and students of the Khyber tribal district forthwith.

Speaking at a press conference in Bara Press Club, KSU president Malik Shahid Afridi, general secretary Malik Waheed Afridi and others said the government should release the annual scholarships, which had been suspended for the last two years.

They said that the decade-long militancy and the subsequent military operations had badly affected the students in Khyber district and now the government had stopped the payment of financial assistance to them.

“We want the government to provide all facilities to the state-run schools and colleges," KSU president Shahid Afridi said, adding that the destroyed schools in Bara tehsil should be reconstructed as soon as possible.

The students’ leader also demanded the government to establish a library, internet café and provide staff, furniture and transport facility to the Government Degree College in Kohi Sher Haider. He said that a sports ground should be established and the college be upgraded so that the affected students could avail free sports and education facilities.