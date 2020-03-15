Badminton events also take a hit

KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton World Federation is to suspend all tournaments from Monday until April 12 due to the coronavirus epidemic.

“The suspension of the circuit will come into effect following the completion of the Yonex All England Open in Birmingham on Sunday,” it said in a statement.

The tournaments affected include the Swiss Open, India Open, Orleans Masters, Malaysia Open, and Singapore Open. The decision comes after top shuttlers hit out at the world body, accusing it of not taking the epidemic seriously and putting them in danger by going ahead with international tournaments.