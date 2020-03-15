Former PTI MPA Yasin Khalil joins ANP

CHARSADDA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s former Member Provincial Assembly, Yasin Khalil joined the Awami National Party (ANP) along with his supporters here on Saturday.

Yasin Khalil visited Wali Bagh in Charsadda and met ANP head Asfandyar Wali Khan. It may be mentioned that ANP provincial head Aimal Wali Khan had invited Yasin Khalil to join the ANP. He accepted the invitation and formally announced joining the ANP in the presence of Asfandyar Wali at Wali Bagh. Speaking on the occasion, Asfandyar Wali welcomed Yasin Khalil into the party and said that the Pakhtuns should forge unity in their ranks at this critical juncture. He said the ANP recently convened the Pashtun Qaumi Jirga to seek solutions for the problems being faced by the Pakhtuns. He maintained that his party would spare no effort to unite the Pakhtuns on a single platform. Asfandyar Wali said the Pakhtun leadership would have to be on the same page to help resolve the problems confronted by the Pakhtuns. He hinted that the jirga would be expanded keeping in view the developments taking place in the region as these would have far-reaching effects on the Pakhtuns and their areas.