Fire at bank

LAHORE :A fire broke out in the storeroom of a bank on the third floor of a building at Shah Alam Market on Friday. Firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished fire after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported.

IG: The inspector general of police, Punjab, has strictly directed the officers concerned to ensure implementation of prevention and precautionary measures in the wake of rising danger of corona virus so that officers and officials in police offices and field for protection of wealth and properties of people may save themselves from virus.