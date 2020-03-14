Pak-Turkey ties praised

LAHORE: Turkey’s cultural representative in Pakistan Ulas Ertas has said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoy deep friendly relations spanning over decades and both the countries are enhancing their relations in culture, trade and other fields.

According to a press release, he was addressing a meeting at Punjab University Urdu Department regarding Chairperson Prof Dr Zahid Munir Amir’s new book “Diyar-e-Mashq”. He said the book brought people from both the countries together and it would be translated in Turkish language as well.

Ankara University’s Professor Dr Asman Belan Ozjan, Turkish thinker Dr Khaleel Toor also lauded Prof Dr Amir for his creation and said that this was an emblem of Pak-Turk friendship.