Rain hits National Amateur Golf

ISLAMABAD: The 59th National Amateur Golf Championship’s main trophy will now be contested over 54 holes today (Friday) following day of complete washout at the Islamabad Club Course on Thursday.

The four-day event, that earlier was to be contested over 72 holes, will now be competed amongst top golfers during the next three days. “The course was too wet and heavy. Playing on the course was a bit risky. We have abandoned play on Thursday. The event will now start from Friday,” Tournament Director Dr Ali Haider when contacted said.

The J R Jayewardene Trophy will also be contested between Pakistan and Sri Lanka teams on Friday.

“The committee suspended the round twice since 7:45am Thursday (1st tee off) with 30 minutes gap under rule 5.7a due to thunders and heavy rain. At 11am course survey was conducted again. Keeping in view the rain water on almost all greens, especially back nine where under committee Rule J-2 it was not possible to remove water from green by a squeegee Round-1, was cancelled on the recommendation of chief referee Zahid Iqbal under committee rule 6E (4),” Ali said.

International amateur trophy will now be played on March 13-15 while senior event will be held on March 14-15.