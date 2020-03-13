Female MPAs get budgeting training

Lahore : DFID-funded Sub-National Governance Programme in collaboration with the office of Gender Mainstreaming Committee Punjab Assembly Chairperson Uzma Kardar held a training session for woman parliamentarians on budgeting and planning.

More than 15 woman members of the Punjab Assembly attended the session on budgetary process, planning and especially on how inclusive and gender-responsive budgeting should be and the area towards which woman parliamentarians should work. The MPAs actively participated in event.

Trainers from the Sub-National Governance included Faisal Rashid, Usman Khan and Gulalai Khan. The training covered the areas such as the budget cycle, planning cycle and role of woman MPAs in gender responsive budgeting.

Uzma Kardar on the occassion said, “The woman members in Punjab, most of them being first time legislatures, have shown enthusiasm in learning about the budgeting and planning process and this will definitely help in inclusive and gender responsive budgeting.

The training by SNG trainers has really helped in understanding the minute details of the planning and budgeting process which will ensure their effective participation in the development process.” Usman Chaudhry, team lead, SNG Punjab, commented that the training had given the requisite knowledge to woman MPAs to raise relevant and pertinent questions in the assembly and make the voice of woman parliamentarians heard.

PML-Q to actively participate in LG polls: Pervaiz

Independent candidate from PP-249, Bahawalnagar, Nawab Ahmad Hassan Khan Lakhuvera called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence on Thursday and announced joining Pakistan Muslim League-Q along with his colleagues. On this occasion, Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA Moonis Elahi and MPA Ch Ehsanul Haq were also present whereas the delegation included Muhammad Imran, Ayub Khan Saldera, Pir Muhammad Yaar Chishti, Nazar Hussain Lakhuvera and other political leaders.

Pervaiz Elahi said that our party will fully and actively participate in the local government elections in the Punjab and will give such people a chance who are imbued with sort of service to the people. He said that serving the people is our manifesto; party is being activated at tehsil, union council and district levels.

Nawab Ahmad Hassan Khan said that development which took place in the province during chief minister-ship of Ch Pervaiz Elahi was unparalleled.

INP adds: Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Thursday that the PTI government would materialise the dream of Southern Punjab province. Talking to the media, he said the PTI government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would accomplish the dream and address the grievances of people of the Southern Punjab.