Coping with corona

Those who had been scoffing at the coronavirus panic around the world should stop. The WHO chief has warned this week that the virus could become a global pandemic, with more than 4,300 deaths already recorded in the 115 countries and regions that have been affected. At home, the Sindh government has confirmed 15 cases in Karachi, the latest ones emerging over the last 24 hours. The Sindh province has strangely enough been worst affected by the virus, even though pilgrims from Iran are returning home to other places; there are strong chances that this could very well be due to better reporting statistics in the province. The total number of corona patients in the country is now 19, with a 12-year-old boy held in quarantine at the Taftan camp testing positive for the virus. He had returned from pilgrimage in Iran as have the hundreds of others being kept in quarantine at Taftan. Three other patients belong to GB and one is from Islamabad.

Health Minister Dr Zafar Mirza has said with some pride that Pakistan can be proud of its successful efforts to limit COVID-19. We hope he has not spoken too soon. Some medical experts suggest there are many cases which have not been reported because of the lack of testing. Fortunately, however, panic levels have not risen to a feverish high and the Sindh government is considering whether to close schools for a longer duration. Some have begun teaching over the Internet. There is also a question mark over whether the PSL matches assigned to Karachi should go ahead and what precautionary measures can be taken. Around the world, dozens of sporting events have been canceled to avoid corona and in the US university students sent home from campuses. The same case can be made against any such large communal activities or events.

What Pakistan needs most of all is to keep awareness levels high. False reports and fake news can lead to fatalities. Testing at airports and other ports of entry is also a must. In this, we hope the federal government will make sure it steps up and ensures that all ports of entry into the country have stringent monitoring regulations. That is the only way the country can ensure containment o the virus. Pakistan can consider itself lucky so far. But it must not become complacent. The threat still lurks everywhere. Every possible measure, including better coordination between the centre and provincial governments, must be put in place to avoid an outbreak.