British HC meets PA speaker

LAHORE:During a meeting British High Commission First Secretary Tom De Fonblanqo and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi agreed on exchange of parliamentary delegations between the two countries here on Monday.

Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Punjab government spokesperson Mussarat Jamshed Cheema and Director General Parliamentary Affairs Punjab Assembly Inayatullah Lak were also present in the meeting.

Welcoming British High Commission First Secretary and Internal Political Team, Ch Pervaiz Elahi paid tributes to the British High Commission First Secretary for his services regarding capacity building of Pakistani parliamentarians.

He said that regarding legislation and awareness about peoples’ rights, Britain is an example for other countries, parliamentarians of both the countries will have to play their role in highlighting positive image of Pakistan and Britain.

On expressing interest of the British High Commission regarding inviting delegations of Pakistani parliamentarians to Britain, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the parliamentarians of Pakistan and Britain should benefit from experiences of legislatures, Pakistan will welcome British parliamentarians, and both countries are linked together in historical relations. Speaker Punjab Assembly said ‘we want to double trade volume between Britain and Pakistan, for increasing exports from Pakistan, Britain should open more its markets. About situation in Occupied Kashmir, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said India is committing violations of human rights and said Britain should play its role to stop atrocities in Held Kashmir.