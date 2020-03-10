90pc of admit cards sent to schools: BSEK

Around 370,000 aspirants will be taking the Secondary School Certificate Annual Examinations 2020 starting March 16 to be held under the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK).

A statement issued by the BSEK on Monday reads that the board had registered around 8,000 candidates through a web portal. The admit cards of those students were almost ready and they could be downloaded from the board’s website.

The statement also mentioned that the board was accepting examination forms until March 12. The board officials also explained that 90 per cent of admit cards had been sent to schools from where the students could collect them. Meanwhile, private candidates could collect their admit cards from the board office.