RDA approves various schemes

Rawalpindi : Governing Body of Rawal­pindi Development Authority (RDA) after detailed discussion in its meeting approved various important agenda items.

The agenda items included Terms of References (TORs) for Third Party Audit regarding construction of Walayat Complex on state land, Construction of additional two numbers stories at existing RDA Parking Plaza, Fawara Chowk Rawalpindi, Establishment of shelter homes in basement of RDA Parking Plaza, Grant of support allowance to the RDA employees for grade 9 – 16, Allocation of quota for RDA employees in Private Housing Schemes, in this purpose a Committee has been made and Computerization of One Window Services of RDA. In the end Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza assured the members that he will use all his resources and energies to make RDA a public friendly institution.

He also announced that next meeting will be held on March 21, 2020. Meeting concluded with a vote a thanks.

The 47th meeting was attended by the members of Governing Body including, Major (r) Muhammad Latasab Satti MPA PP-6, Nasreen Tariq MPA (W-301), Muhammad Muqarab Ali Technical Experts/Member, Director General RDA, MD WASA, Director Admin & Finance RDA and others.