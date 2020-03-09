Kumrat Snow & Cultural Festival from 14th

PESHAWAR: The two-day Kumrat Snow and Cultural Festival will be held in the scenic Kumrat valley in Upper Dir from March 14-15. The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Upper Dir district administration are jointly organising the event to promote winter tourism in the picturesque Kumrat valley.

Organisers said that a large number of tourists visited the valley in summer, but this year the area has become more attractive in winter after heavy snowfall. The festival would feature jeep and horse races, snow rugby, wrestling, snow race, traditional music and other activities to entertain tourists and visitors.