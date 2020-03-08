close
Sun Mar 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 8, 2020

Govt asked to restore sick industrial units

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 8, 2020

TAKHT BHAI: Leaders of several trader unions on Saturday asked the government to restore sick industrial units and give concessions on the sales tax and excise duty for the growth of industries and the welfare of labourers in the province.

A meeting to this effect was held, with traders union president Liaqat Bacha in the chair.

The union’s provincial general secretary Muhammad Nabi Khan, Pakistan Tobacco president Sartaj Khan, Frontier Sugar Mills president Muhammad Zaman Khan, Swat Silk and Cosmetics president Abdul Wadood Khan, Shama Ghee president Imdad Khan attended the event.

Latest News

More From Pakistan