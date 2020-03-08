Govt asked to restore sick industrial units

TAKHT BHAI: Leaders of several trader unions on Saturday asked the government to restore sick industrial units and give concessions on the sales tax and excise duty for the growth of industries and the welfare of labourers in the province.

A meeting to this effect was held, with traders union president Liaqat Bacha in the chair.

The union’s provincial general secretary Muhammad Nabi Khan, Pakistan Tobacco president Sartaj Khan, Frontier Sugar Mills president Muhammad Zaman Khan, Swat Silk and Cosmetics president Abdul Wadood Khan, Shama Ghee president Imdad Khan attended the event.