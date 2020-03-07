PSL match between Kings and Sultans abandoned

LAHORE: The 19th match of the Pakistan Super League season five between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings was called off after continuous light drizzle that made the Gaddafi Stadium wet, slippery and unplayable on Friday night.

The rain that started by the fag end of the first innings did not subsidized forcing early closure of the match allowing one point each to both the teams. Multan Sultans which was struggling to get runs was lucky enough to earn point from an abandoned match. The shower that started at around 9.21 pm continued till the match was called off at at 10.45. Karachi Kings contained Multan at 102 for six in 16.5 overs. Shahid Afridi with 35 off 17 balls laced with one four and three sixes while Sohail Tanvir with 10 off 18 were at the crease.

The table toppers Multan Sultans, which trampled every team that came their way, were in dire straits right from the start of the match after they were put into bat by Karachi Kings. Kings bowling attack led by Amir Yamin, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir rattled Sultans harmless by damaging their batting line-up with frequent intervals.

Aging Shahid Khan Afridi reminded the crowd of his yesteryears by hitting some big hits. Lingering at 64 for six, Afridi and Sohail Tanvir produced 38 runs for the seventh wicket by 16.5 overs when the total score was 102. It was the time when heaven opened again forcing the ground staff to run in with covers to secure the ground and the playing strip from rain water. The game was clogged for more than one and a half hour and was then called off at 10.45 pm. Kings’ pacer Mohammad Amir ignited Sultans devastation with the wicket of Zeeshan Ashraf while their other opener Moeen Ali stayed put to get 29 runs before being the victim of Amir Yamin, who later took the prized wicket of Raliee Rossouw for a duck. They were followed by Ravi Bopara (4), Shan Masood (9) and Khusdil Shah (8). Yamin and Imad snared two wickets each while Mohammad Amir and Umer Khan shared one wickets apiece.

Karachi Kings have won the toss and decided to bowl first after the match was made possible by an excellent work of the ground staff despite a ton of rain, bad weather and some menacing dark clouds. After the threat of rain dissipated, covers were off at Gaddafi Stadium which was encircled by a web of dark clouds.