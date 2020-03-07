King of Comedy Amanullah passes away

LAHORE: Famous comedian Amanullah Khan, also known as the King of Comedy, took his last breath in a private hospital in Lahore on Friday. He was 70. Amanullah was battling with multiple medical conditions such as lungs, kidneys and breathing problems and was on aventilator. According to sources close to the bereaved family, Amanullah was admitted to the private hospital after his health was gravely deteriorated on March 3. Family sources confirmed his death and said Amanullah Khan was hospitalized in January 2018. He was treated in the intensive care unit of a local hospital in Lahore but was released later. He was reportedly suffering from a common cold and then developed some complications and eventually died on Friday due to lungs and kidney failure.

Later, Namaz-e-Janaza of Amanullah was offered at the Paragon City. A large number of people from different walks of life, including Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar, Minister for Information Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, renowned actor Sohail Ahmed, Iftikhar Thakar, Naseem Viki, Shakeel Chan and Nasir Chinioti, attended the funeral prayer.

Amanullah was born in 1950. A very humble man, with a humanistic nature, he used to sell small eatable items. He had a sister. Amanullah got married in 1973 and had six children. He got married again and had four children with his second wife. He also had a third marriage.

Amanullah is regarded as one of the best television standup comedians. He has a world record of 860-day-night theater plays and also received the Pride of Performance award. He had appeared in several late night shows on different TV channels. Before his death, he was working with a private channel. He performed in various stage dramas, films and received appreciation for his unique style.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed grief over the demise of Amanullah. They said Amanullah was a valuable asset for the stage, comedy and drama industry. They prayed for peace of the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.