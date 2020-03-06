Coronavirus first suspected Pakistani successfully recovered

BEIJING: A Pakistani student successfully completed the quarantine period since he was found to have novel coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms during his entry to Beijing. Muhammad Zubair, a PhD. student of Beijing Forestry University went to Shenzhen during Spring Festival and came back to Beijing where he remained in isolation and on the last day of first quarantine he was found to have a relatively high temperature.While talking to China Economic Net, he said that he wasn’t infected but was just reported as a suspect of carrying the virus.

He traveled to Shenzhen and on his way back to Beijing, his flight stopped in Yichang (Hubei) for 50 minutes. As Wuhan was the epicenter of the outbreak and Yichang is near Wuhan, he planned to isolate himself in the room for 14 days, but on the 13th day he was found to have a fever of 37.3° C. He further said that the Chinese government has a well-planned community-level system and artificial intelligence technology is very helpful in curbing the virus issue. The steps taken by the Chinese government are very good, effective and deserve high appreciation. He applauded the efforts of doctors, nurses and police officers and hoped that in April China will fully control the outbreak.

While expressing his confidence in the Chinese government he said that though he did not visit any infected Pakistani in China but he believes that the authorities here are taking good care of all the foreigners in China just like their own people.

He added he is studying in Beijing and has not thought for a single time to flee. He added that he enjoys living here and was not afraid of the virus. He said that China is his second home and he hopes that soon everything will be normal.