Fri Mar 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2020

Women’s Day Tennis from 11th

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Subh-e-Nau Women’s Day National Tennis Tournament will be played at the PTF Tennis Complex from March 11-15.

The event is being held in connection with the Women’s Day and is dedicated to all those women who have brought laurels for the country.

Subh-e-Nau (SN) Chairperson Shahida Kausar Farooq said SN had successfully hosted many exclusive women tennis events in the country. “We are hopeful that this will be another successful tournament.”

