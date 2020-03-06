Rs3.7b relief for gas consumers

LAHORE :The federal government and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) have announced providing relief to gas consumers.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd has decided to provide relief to consumers in the wake of pressure factor. In the light of the Lahore High Court's decision, domestic consumers will be given interim relief of about Rs3.7 billion. The interim relief will be adjusted in bills from March 2020 to June 2020. The decision will benefit 38 million domestic gas users.

uplift schemes: The Punjab government on Thursday approved two development schemes of road and local government sectors at an estimated cost of Rs 2.875 billion.

The development schemes are: Construction of Flyover at Nadirabad Phatak to Industrial Estate, Multan, at a cost of Rs 2,841.715 million and Development of Prospective Master Land Use Plan for Tehsil Level Cities in the Punjab (PC-II) at a cost of Rs33.340 million.