Book launched

LAHORE :The launching ceremony of the newly-published book “Mushrooms of Pakistan” 2nd edition was held at the Punjab University’s Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) here Thursday. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Dean faculty of Life Sciences Prof Dr Firdous-e-Bareen, all ex-directors of CEMB, directors and professors of Life Sciences faculty participated in the event. They appreciated the efforts of authors, including Dr Ahmad Ali Shahid, Dr Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Asif and Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider and referred the book as another feather in the cap of Punjab University. The authors explained that this is the first initiative towards the development of a coloured atlas of morphological and ecological traits of native mushrooms.