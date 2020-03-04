Students, teachers from Lahore visit Kumrat Valley

DIR: A group of students and teachers from the Government College University Lahore on Tuesday visited the scenic Kumrat valley in Upper Dir.

The district administration Upper Dir had invited them to promote ecotourism in the district. The group of visitors carried out various activities to create awareness among the tourists and local population to maintain cleanliness and preserve forests. Dr Irfana Liaqat and Hafiz Munir Ahmed led the group. The students collected garbage and planted saplings at various places in the valley.